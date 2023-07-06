Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) Stock

The stock of Curis Inc. (CRIS) has seen a 7.16% increase in the past week, with a -4.44% drop in the past month, and a 37.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for CRIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.74% for CRIS stock, with a simple moving average of 8.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRIS is also noteworthy at 2.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRIS is $7.33, which is $5.95 above than the current price. The public float for CRIS is 90.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume of CRIS on July 06, 2023 was 339.35K shares.

CRIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) has plunged by -2.16 when compared to previous closing price of 0.82, but the company has seen a 7.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRIS Trading at -2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS rose by +7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7950. In addition, Curis Inc. saw 45.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-521.75 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc. stands at -557.69. The total capital return value is set at -42.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.76. Equity return is now at value -103.80, with -45.80 for asset returns.

Based on Curis Inc. (CRIS), the company’s capital structure generated 114.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.44. Total debt to assets is 48.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Curis Inc. (CRIS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.