ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.11 in comparison to its previous close of 2.70, however, the company has experienced a 4.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) by analysts is $18.50, which is $15.5 above the current market price. The public float for EPIX is 41.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of EPIX was 53.28K shares.

EPIX’s Market Performance

EPIX’s stock has seen a 4.53% increase for the week, with a -1.64% drop in the past month and a 1.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.15% for ESSA Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.75% for EPIX’s stock, with a 5.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPIX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EPIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPIX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

EPIX Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPIX rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, ESSA Pharma Inc. saw 19.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPIX starting from Wood David S., who purchase 8,302 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Dec 30. After this action, Wood David S. now owns 33,343 shares of ESSA Pharma Inc., valued at $21,585 using the latest closing price.

Parkinson David Ross, the Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma Inc., purchase 3,067 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Parkinson David Ross is holding 56,542 shares at $7,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPIX

The total capital return value is set at -20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.43. Equity return is now at value -17.60, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Based on ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 73.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.