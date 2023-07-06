Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has dropped by -0.75 compared to previous close of 130.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/20/23 that Visa Picks Electronic Arts CFO Chris Suh as Finance Chief

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EA is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EA is $140.32, which is $10.92 above the current price. The public float for EA is 271.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EA on July 06, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA’s stock has seen a -1.13% decrease for the week, with a 1.74% rise in the past month and a 7.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for Electronic Arts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for EA’s stock, with a 5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $142 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

EA Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.82. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $124.91 back on Jun 26. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 82,809 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $624,563 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $128.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Miele Laura is holding 38,586 shares at $192,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.08. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.