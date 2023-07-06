El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 8.98. However, the company has seen a -2.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) Right Now?

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LOCO is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LOCO is $11.67, which is $2.76 above the current price. The public float for LOCO is 19.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOCO on July 06, 2023 was 494.16K shares.

LOCO’s Market Performance

LOCO stock saw a decrease of -2.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.31% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.67% for LOCO stock, with a simple moving average of -12.09% for the last 200 days.

LOCO Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOCO fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.43. In addition, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. saw -10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOCO starting from Roberts Laurance, who sale 59,950 shares at the price of $9.57 back on Jun 22. After this action, Roberts Laurance now owns 191,747 shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., valued at $573,722 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Laurance, the CEO & PRESIDENT of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $9.62 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Roberts Laurance is holding 191,747 shares at $577,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.59 for the present operating margin

+14.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. stands at +4.43. The total capital return value is set at 5.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.01. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO), the company’s capital structure generated 89.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.35. Total debt to assets is 42.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.