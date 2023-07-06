EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) has dropped by -2.21 compared to previous close of 16.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EH is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EH is $137.85, which is -$10.97 below the current price. The public float for EH is 40.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EH on July 06, 2023 was 691.70K shares.

EH’s Market Performance

EH’s stock has seen a 11.44% increase for the week, with a 49.17% rise in the past month and a 50.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for EHang Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.28% for EH’s stock, with a 73.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

EH Trading at 34.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +47.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH rose by +11.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.89. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 87.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -740.62. Equity return is now at value -224.10, with -69.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.