Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) has gone up by 30.59% for the week, with a -33.13% drop in the past month and a -22.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.15% for WAVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.35% for WAVE’s stock, with a -34.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WAVE is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for WAVE is 5.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAVE on July 06, 2023 was 191.67K shares.

WAVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) has decreased by -15.91 when compared to last closing price of 2.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WAVE Trading at -19.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.55%, as shares sank -33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVE rose by +30.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) saw -25.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13900.00 for the present operating margin

-788.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stands at -11157.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.