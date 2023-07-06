Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has seen a 2.42% increase in the past week, with a 48.25% gain in the past month, and a 13.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for DBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.40% for DBI’s stock, with a -5.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is above average at 4.81x. The 36-month beta value for DBI is also noteworthy at 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for DBI is $9.33, which is -$0.81 below than the current price. The public float for DBI is 47.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.02% of that float. The average trading volume of DBI on July 06, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

DBI) stock’s latest price update

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI)’s stock price has plunge by -2.50relation to previous closing price of 10.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DBI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DBI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $22 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2021.

DBI Trading at 24.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +57.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBI rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.21. In addition, Designer Brands Inc. saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBI starting from Turner Mary, who sale 15,923 shares at the price of $8.30 back on Mar 24. After this action, Turner Mary now owns 31,502 shares of Designer Brands Inc., valued at $132,161 using the latest closing price.

LAU JOANNA T, the Director of Designer Brands Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $15.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that LAU JOANNA T is holding 58,244 shares at $155,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+32.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Designer Brands Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.63. Equity return is now at value 36.60, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), the company’s capital structure generated 254.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.81. Total debt to assets is 54.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 210.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.