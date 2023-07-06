Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) has jumped by 10.51 compared to previous close of 3.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CUE is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) is $10.00, which is $6.11 above the current market price. The public float for CUE is 33.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. On July 06, 2023, CUE’s average trading volume was 325.06K shares.

CUE’s Market Performance

The stock of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) has seen a 6.87% increase in the past week, with a -5.35% drop in the past month, and a 8.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for CUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.76% for CUE’s stock, with a 16.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

CUE Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE rose by +6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.78. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc. saw 36.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from Kiener Peter A, who sale 9,325 shares at the price of $3.28 back on Mar 23. After this action, Kiener Peter A now owns 357 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc., valued at $30,586 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4296.52 for the present operating margin

-45.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Biopharma Inc. stands at -4257.09. Equity return is now at value -89.70, with -62.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.