Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Stock Showcases -11.26% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has seen a 11.52% increase in the past week, with a -24.37% drop in the past month, and a 143.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.42% for CRVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.26% for CRVS’s stock, with a 97.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRVS is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) is $6.38, which is $3.96 above the current market price. The public float for CRVS is 41.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On July 06, 2023, CRVS’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

CRVS) stock’s latest price update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS)’s stock price has soared by 7.56 in relation to previous closing price of 2.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2021.

CRVS Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares sank -26.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +128.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS rose by +11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +153.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 184.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from Grais Linda, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on May 15. After this action, Grais Linda now owns 10,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,500 using the latest closing price.

Jones William Benton, the of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Jones William Benton is holding 133,773 shares at $15,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

Equity return is now at value -65.40, with -54.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.