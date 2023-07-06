CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRMD is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRMD is $16.67, which is $12.98 above the current price. The public float for CRMD is 40.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRMD on July 06, 2023 was 607.52K shares.

CRMD) stock’s latest price update

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.38 compared to its previous closing price of 3.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -25.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRMD’s Market Performance

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) has experienced a -25.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.21% drop in the past month, and a -14.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.03% for CRMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.23% for CRMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRMD stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CRMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRMD in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $31 based on the research report published on February 17th of the previous year 2021.

CRMD Trading at -25.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -27.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRMD fell by -25.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.00. In addition, CorMedix Inc. saw -12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRMD starting from Kaplan Myron, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $4.54 back on May 18. After this action, Kaplan Myron now owns 166,034 shares of CorMedix Inc., valued at $27,258 using the latest closing price.

Todisco Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $3.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Todisco Joseph is holding 242,169 shares at $76,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46819.91 for the present operating margin

-225.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for CorMedix Inc. stands at -45409.90. Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -52.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.