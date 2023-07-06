Copart Inc. (CPRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has increased by 0.27 when compared to last closing price of 90.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Right Now?

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Copart Inc. (CPRT) by analysts is $92.17, which is -$0.35 below the current market price. The public float for CPRT is 427.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CPRT was 2.19M shares.

CPRT’s Market Performance

CPRT stock saw an increase of 1.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.79% and a quarterly increase of 19.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Copart Inc. (CPRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.57% for CPRT’s stock, with a 30.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPRT Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.32. In addition, Copart Inc. saw 48.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from JOHNSON WILLIS J, who sale 660,000 shares at the price of $89.07 back on Jun 27. After this action, JOHNSON WILLIS J now owns 1,773,832 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $58,786,200 using the latest closing price.

COHAN STEVEN D, the Director of Copart Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $88.62 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that COHAN STEVEN D is holding 0 shares at $7,089,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.28 for the present operating margin

+45.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart Inc. stands at +31.14. The total capital return value is set at 31.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.92. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Copart Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.52. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Copart Inc. (CPRT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.