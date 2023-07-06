Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has decreased by -1.82 when compared to last closing price of 20.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Columbia Banking, Umpqua Bank to Merge in $5 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is above average at 8.64x. The 36-month beta value for COLB is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for COLB is $26.55, which is $6.35 above than the current price. The public float for COLB is 207.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume of COLB on July 06, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

COLB’s Market Performance

The stock of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has seen a -0.10% decrease in the past week, with a -7.11% drop in the past month, and a -2.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for COLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.25% for COLB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

COLB Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.81. In addition, Columbia Banking System Inc. saw -31.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, who purchase 854 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Jun 30. After this action, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO now owns 43,511 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc., valued at $15,586 using the latest closing price.

Deer Aaron James, the Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc of Columbia Banking System Inc., purchase 854 shares at $18.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Deer Aaron James is holding 36,144 shares at $15,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System Inc. stands at +33.55. The total capital return value is set at 10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.