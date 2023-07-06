Cerus Corporation (CERS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cerus Corporation (CERS) is $7.63, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for CERS is 171.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CERS on July 06, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

CERS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) has decreased by -7.76 when compared to last closing price of 2.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CERS’s Market Performance

Cerus Corporation (CERS) has experienced a -5.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -20.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.95% for CERS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.22% for CERS stock, with a simple moving average of -26.85% for the last 200 days.

CERS Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Cerus Corporation saw -38.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from Swisher Daniel N JR, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.91 back on May 26. After this action, Swisher Daniel N JR now owns 118,808 shares of Cerus Corporation, valued at $9,535 using the latest closing price.

SCHULZE GAIL, the Director of Cerus Corporation, purchase 9,850 shares at $2.03 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that SCHULZE GAIL is holding 83,420 shares at $19,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.24 for the present operating margin

+52.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerus Corporation stands at -26.40. The total capital return value is set at -36.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.93. Equity return is now at value -67.00, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cerus Corporation (CERS), the company’s capital structure generated 129.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.34. Total debt to assets is 40.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cerus Corporation (CERS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.