Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT)’s stock price has increased by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 2.15. However, the company has seen a 11.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is $5.63, which is $3.46 above the current market price. The public float for CRNT is 65.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRNT on July 06, 2023 was 253.61K shares.

CRNT’s Market Performance

CRNT stock saw an increase of 11.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.95% and a quarterly increase of 31.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.90% for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.52% for CRNT stock, with a simple moving average of 15.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNT stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for CRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRNT in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $6 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2021.

CRNT Trading at 14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares surge +12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNT rose by +12.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, Ceragon Networks Ltd. saw 13.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.28 for the present operating margin

+31.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceragon Networks Ltd. stands at -6.67. The total capital return value is set at -3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.94. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 41.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.19. Total debt to assets is 18.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.