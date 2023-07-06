Centrus Energy Corp.’s (LEU) Stock: A -9.26% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) has gone down by -4.29% for the week, with a 0.87% rise in the past month and a -8.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.21% for LEU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.26% for LEU’s stock, with a -16.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) Right Now?

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) by analysts is $61.50, which is $31.38 above the current market price. The public float for LEU is 12.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of LEU was 129.91K shares.

LEU) stock’s latest price update

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU)’s stock price has dropped by -7.44 in relation to previous closing price of 32.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEU stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LEU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEU in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $48 based on the research report published on August 08th of the previous year 2022.

LEU Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEU fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.15. In addition, Centrus Energy Corp. saw -7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEU starting from SCOTT DENNIS JOHN, who sale 12,505 shares at the price of $32.29 back on Apr 03. After this action, SCOTT DENNIS JOHN now owns 0 shares of Centrus Energy Corp., valued at $403,740 using the latest closing price.

Bawabeh Morris, the 10% Owner of Centrus Energy Corp., purchase 25,000 shares at $33.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Bawabeh Morris is holding 1,627,776 shares at $827,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.49 for the present operating margin

+37.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrus Energy Corp. stands at +17.26. The total capital return value is set at 183.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 258.02. Equity return is now at value -74.30, with 9.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.