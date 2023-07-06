Celanese Corporation (CE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) has decreased by -2.04 when compared to last closing price of 116.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Right Now?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30.

The public float for CE is 108.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CE on July 06, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

CE’s Market Performance

CE stock saw a decrease of 1.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.13% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Celanese Corporation (CE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for CE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $119 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

CE Trading at 5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.76. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 12.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Kelly Thomas Francis, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $107.29 back on May 19. After this action, Kelly Thomas Francis now owns 47,165 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $214,580 using the latest closing price.

Murray Mark Christopher, the SVP – Acetyls of Celanese Corporation, purchase 1,008 shares at $101.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Murray Mark Christopher is holding 11,597 shares at $102,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celanese Corporation (CE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.