CarMax Inc. (KMX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CarMax Inc. (KMX) by analysts is $76.38, which is -$4.6 below the current market price. The public float for KMX is 157.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.64% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of KMX was 2.18M shares.

KMX) stock’s latest price update

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 82.16. However, the company has seen a -0.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/23/23 that CarMax Sees Sales Declines Ease as It Works to Lower Prices

KMX’s Market Performance

CarMax Inc. (KMX) has seen a -0.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.15% gain in the past month and a 27.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for KMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.03% for KMX stock, with a simple moving average of 19.43% for the last 200 days.

KMX Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.96. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 35.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Nash William D, who sale 170,646 shares at the price of $82.57 back on Jul 03. After this action, Nash William D now owns 177,180 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $14,090,500 using the latest closing price.

Shamim Mohammad, the EVP and CITO of CarMax Inc., sale 27,782 shares at $83.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Shamim Mohammad is holding 10,892 shares at $2,328,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

+8.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +1.63. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, CarMax Inc. (KMX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.