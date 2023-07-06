Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.11 compared to its previous closing price of 6.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDLX is 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDLX is $8.00, which is $3.22 above the current price. The public float for CDLX is 32.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDLX on July 06, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

CDLX’s Market Performance

CDLX stock saw an increase of -3.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.23% and a quarterly increase of 67.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.81% for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.13% for CDLX’s stock, with a -5.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

CDLX Trading at -4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.98. In addition, Cardlytics Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from Temsamani Karim Saad, who sale 25,574 shares at the price of $6.13 back on Jul 03. After this action, Temsamani Karim Saad now owns 24,426 shares of Cardlytics Inc., valued at $156,666 using the latest closing price.

Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer, the Chief Legal & Privacy Officer of Cardlytics Inc., sale 9,906 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer is holding 42,108 shares at $60,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.40 for the present operating margin

+35.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc. stands at -155.85. The total capital return value is set at -20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.29. Equity return is now at value -122.00, with -54.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.65. Total debt to assets is 34.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.