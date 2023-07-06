Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is $109.26, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for COF is 377.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COF on July 06, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

COF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) has decreased by -1.74 when compared to last closing price of 111.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/16/23 that Capital One Is One Of The Top S&P 500 Gainers. Etsy Is Falling the Most.

COF’s Market Performance

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has seen a 0.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.24% decline in the past month and a 13.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for COF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.89% for COF’s stock, with a 8.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $94.20 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

COF Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.11. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw 17.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Mouadeb Mark Daniel, who sale 469 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Mouadeb Mark Daniel now owns 16,396 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $51,590 using the latest closing price.

Blinde Neal, the President, Commercial Banking of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $115.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Blinde Neal is holding 121,472 shares at $921,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +19.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.55. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 95.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 11.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.