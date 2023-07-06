Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has plunged by -1.58 when compared to previous closing price of 81.57, but the company has seen a -0.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) is above average at 20.10x. The 36-month beta value for CP is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CP is $119.78, which is $10.24 above than the current price. The public float for CP is 929.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume of CP on July 06, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

CP’s Market Performance

CP stock saw an increase of -0.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.02% and a quarterly increase of 3.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.96% for CP stock, with a simple moving average of 4.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $92 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

CP Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.86. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw 7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.