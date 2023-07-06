Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BURL stock has gone up by 5.30%, with a monthly gain of 6.46% and a quarterly plunge of -23.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Burlington Stores Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.01% for BURL stock, with a simple moving average of -11.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Right Now?

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BURL is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BURL is $205.40, which is $50.88 above the current price. The public float for BURL is 64.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BURL on July 06, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

BURL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) has decreased by -1.18 when compared to last closing price of 161.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BURL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BURL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BURL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $155 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

BURL Trading at -3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURL rose by +5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.43. In addition, Burlington Stores Inc. saw -21.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURL starting from MCNAMARA WILLIAM P, who sale 500 shares at the price of $212.26 back on Mar 21. After this action, MCNAMARA WILLIAM P now owns 8,154 shares of Burlington Stores Inc., valued at $106,130 using the latest closing price.

Vecchio Jennifer, the Group President and CMO of Burlington Stores Inc., sale 47,153 shares at $209.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Vecchio Jennifer is holding 55,173 shares at $9,876,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.63 for the present operating margin

+37.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burlington Stores Inc. stands at +2.65. The total capital return value is set at 7.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL), the company’s capital structure generated 591.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.54. Total debt to assets is 64.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 539.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.