Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Stock Records 9.64% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) has seen a -12.78% decrease in the past week, with a -3.55% drop in the past month, and a 9.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.18% for BPTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.44% for BPTH’s stock, with a -20.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.

The public float for BPTH is 7.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BPTH on July 06, 2023 was 32.18K shares.

BPTH) stock’s latest price update

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11th of the previous year 2021.

BPTH Trading at -2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.96%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH fell by -12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6940. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. saw 1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

Equity return is now at value -107.00, with -94.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.