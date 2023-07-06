BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) is $286.13, which is $116.16 above the current market price. The public float for BGNE is 94.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BGNE on July 06, 2023 was 220.70K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BGNE) stock’s latest price update

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE)’s stock price has soared by 5.88 in relation to previous closing price of 180.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/14/22 that FDA Delays Approval Decision on Cancer Drug From China

BGNE’s Market Performance

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) has experienced a 6.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.78% drop in the past month, and a -10.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for BGNE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.31% for BGNE’s stock, with a -10.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGNE stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BGNE by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BGNE in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $196 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

BGNE Trading at -14.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGNE rose by +6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.51. In addition, BeiGene Ltd. saw -12.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGNE starting from Wu Xiaobin, who sale 1,495 shares at the price of $182.37 back on Jun 26. After this action, Wu Xiaobin now owns 0 shares of BeiGene Ltd., valued at $272,636 using the latest closing price.

Wang Lai, the Global Head of R&D of BeiGene Ltd., sale 1,108 shares at $181.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Wang Lai is holding 0 shares at $201,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.28 for the present operating margin

+75.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for BeiGene Ltd. stands at -141.52. The total capital return value is set at -30.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.20.

Based on BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.98. Total debt to assets is 9.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.