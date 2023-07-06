Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.54.

The public float for BLZE is 16.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of BLZE was 130.79K shares.

BLZE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) has jumped by 6.67 compared to previous close of 4.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/21 that Arena, Harley-Davidson, Bluebird Bio, Peloton: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BLZE’s Market Performance

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) has experienced a 30.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.89% rise in the past month, and a 2.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for BLZE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.94% for BLZE’s stock, with a -1.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLZE Trading at 17.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares surge +16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLZE rose by +30.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Backblaze Inc. saw -19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLZE starting from Budman Gleb, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $4.16 back on Jun 22. After this action, Budman Gleb now owns 87,128 shares of Backblaze Inc., valued at $58,240 using the latest closing price.

Budman Gleb, the CEO and Chairperson of Backblaze Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Budman Gleb is holding 101,128 shares at $59,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.38 for the present operating margin

+51.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Backblaze Inc. stands at -60.36. The total capital return value is set at -39.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.22. Equity return is now at value -77.50, with -36.50 for asset returns.

Based on Backblaze Inc. (BLZE), the company’s capital structure generated 50.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.42. Total debt to assets is 30.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 63.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.