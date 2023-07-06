Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL)’s stock price has dropped by -2.32 in relation to previous closing price of 2.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/21 that Blackstone to Invest in Autolus Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AUTL is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AUTL is $7.08, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for AUTL is 158.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume for AUTL on July 06, 2023 was 694.63K shares.

AUTL’s Market Performance

The stock of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has seen a 4.98% increase in the past week, with a -13.36% drop in the past month, and a 39.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.48% for AUTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.07% for AUTL’s stock, with a 10.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

AUTL Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -13.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc saw 33.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2707.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc stands at -2402.95. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.96. Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -39.70 for asset returns.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.51. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.