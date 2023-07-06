Artivion Inc. (AORT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Artivion Inc. (AORT) is $24.90, which is $9.09 above the current market price. The public float for AORT is 37.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AORT on July 06, 2023 was 167.91K shares.

AORT) stock’s latest price update

Artivion Inc. (NYSE: AORT)’s stock price has dropped by -8.29 in relation to previous closing price of 17.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AORT’s Market Performance

AORT’s stock has fallen by -3.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.40% and a quarterly rise of 23.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Artivion Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.60% for AORT’s stock, with a 17.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AORT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AORT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AORT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $28 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2022.

AORT Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AORT fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.11. In addition, Artivion Inc. saw 30.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AORT starting from Getz Matthew A, who sale 6,329 shares at the price of $15.88 back on Jun 07. After this action, Getz Matthew A now owns 30,387 shares of Artivion Inc., valued at $100,483 using the latest closing price.

Maier Dennis B, the SVP, Operations of Artivion Inc., sale 16,254 shares at $15.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Maier Dennis B is holding 34,724 shares at $248,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.78 for the present operating margin

+59.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Artivion Inc. stands at -6.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.95. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Artivion Inc. (AORT), the company’s capital structure generated 125.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.65. Total debt to assets is 46.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Artivion Inc. (AORT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.