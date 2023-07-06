Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)

The 36-month beta value for KZIA is also noteworthy at 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KZIA is $2.00, which is $0.88 above than the current price. The public float for KZIA is 11.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume of KZIA on July 06, 2023 was 27.94K shares.

KZIA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) has dropped by -4.28 compared to previous close of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KZIA’s Market Performance

KZIA’s stock has fallen by -4.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.68% and a quarterly rise of 1.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for Kazia Therapeutics Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.47% for KZIA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZIA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for KZIA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KZIA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $18 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

KZIA Trading at -11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZIA fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2295. In addition, Kazia Therapeutics Limited saw 82.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KZIA

The total capital return value is set at -88.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.27. Equity return is now at value -108.20, with -61.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.