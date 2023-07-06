Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Immunome Inc. (IMNM)

The 36-month beta value for IMNM is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IMNM is $8.00, which is -$0.6 below than the current price. The public float for IMNM is 9.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume of IMNM on July 06, 2023 was 229.36K shares.

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM)’s stock price has soared by 7.37 in relation to previous closing price of 8.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 52.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMNM’s Market Performance

IMNM’s stock has risen by 52.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 62.88% and a quarterly rise of 82.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.89% for Immunome Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.82% for IMNM’s stock, with a 79.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMNM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for IMNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IMNM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $35 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2021.

IMNM Trading at 53.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.94%, as shares surge +66.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMNM rose by +52.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Immunome Inc. saw 289.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMNM

The total capital return value is set at -113.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.81. Equity return is now at value -143.70, with -85.10 for asset returns.

Based on Immunome Inc. (IMNM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Immunome Inc. (IMNM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.