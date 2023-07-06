Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

The 36-month beta value for DO is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DO is $17.75, which is $2.29 above than the current price. The public float for DO is 100.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. The average trading volume of DO on July 06, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

DO) stock’s latest price update

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.66 in comparison to its previous close of 14.47, however, the company has experienced a 16.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DO’s Market Performance

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has experienced a 16.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.07% rise in the past month, and a 15.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for DO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.77% for DO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.69% for the last 200 days.

DO Trading at 23.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +25.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DO rose by +16.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.64. In addition, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. saw 41.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DO starting from Savarino Dominic A, who sale 6,027 shares at the price of $10.94 back on May 31. After this action, Savarino Dominic A now owns 40,608 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., valued at $65,922 using the latest closing price.

Savarino Dominic A, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $12.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Savarino Dominic A is holding 25,309 shares at $122,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.12 for the present operating margin

+0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stands at -12.27. The total capital return value is set at -5.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.62. Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), the company’s capital structure generated 79.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.23. Total debt to assets is 35.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.