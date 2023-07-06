Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

The 36-month beta value for CTXR is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTXR is $6.00, which is $4.77 above than the current price. The public float for CTXR is 133.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.96% of that float. The average trading volume of CTXR on July 06, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

CTXR) stock’s latest price update

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.60 in relation to previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTXR’s Market Performance

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has seen a -4.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.82% decline in the past month and a -8.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.36% for CTXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.09% for CTXR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CTXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTXR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

CTXR Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2533. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 55.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

The total capital return value is set at -28.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.49. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.