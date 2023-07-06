An In-Depth Look at Nuvve Holding Corp.’s (NVVE) Stock Performance

In the past week, NVVE stock has gone up by 16.27%, with a monthly gain of 14.36% and a quarterly surge of 4.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.31% for Nuvve Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.94% for NVVE’s stock, with a -27.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NVVE is also noteworthy at 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NVVE is $2.50, which is $1.87 above than the current price. The public float for NVVE is 19.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.24% of that float. The average trading volume of NVVE on July 06, 2023 was 740.48K shares.

NVVE) stock’s latest price update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVVE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVVE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

NVVE Trading at 21.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.77%, as shares surge +27.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE rose by +16.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5101. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp. saw -6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVVE starting from Smith Ted C., who sale 26,900 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Jun 12. After this action, Smith Ted C. now owns 239,351 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp., valued at $12,643 using the latest closing price.

Poilasne Gregory, the Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve Holding Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Poilasne Gregory is holding 1,163,436 shares at $3,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-687.01 for the present operating margin

+21.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvve Holding Corp. stands at -446.99. Equity return is now at value -101.80, with -68.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.