Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ALK is at 1.55.

The average price suggested by analysts for ALK is $65.35, which is $10.64 above the current market price. The public float for ALK is 126.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume for ALK on July 06, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ALK) stock’s latest price update

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 53.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Airlines Are Making Money Again, but They Can’t Keep Up With Surging Travel Demand

ALK’s Market Performance

ALK’s stock has risen by 3.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.38% and a quarterly rise of 27.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Alaska Air Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.09% for ALK’s stock, with a 18.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $68 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

ALK Trading at 15.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +15.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.47. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw 24.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from MINICUCCI BENITO, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $48.73 back on Jun 08. After this action, MINICUCCI BENITO now owns 114,506 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $243,659 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON J KENNETH, the Director of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $48.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that THOMPSON J KENNETH is holding 29,907 shares at $170,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.