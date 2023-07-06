Home  »  Business   »  Akumin Inc. (AKU) Shares Down Despite Recent Marke...

Akumin Inc. (AKU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU)’s stock price has decreased by -6.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a -9.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKU is 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AKU is $1.60, which is $2.13 above the current price. The public float for AKU is 57.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKU on July 06, 2023 was 136.80K shares.

AKU’s Market Performance

AKU stock saw a decrease of -9.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -54.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -72.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.72% for Akumin Inc. (AKU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.18% for AKU stock, with a simple moving average of -82.55% for the last 200 days.

AKU Trading at -58.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -54.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKU fell by -7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2645. In addition, Akumin Inc. saw -76.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKU

Equity return is now at value 693.60, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akumin Inc. (AKU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

