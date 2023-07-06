Akumin Inc. (AKU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU)’s stock price has decreased by -6.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a -9.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKU is 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AKU is $1.60, which is $2.13 above the current price. The public float for AKU is 57.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKU on July 06, 2023 was 136.80K shares.

AKU’s Market Performance

AKU stock saw a decrease of -9.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -54.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -72.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.72% for Akumin Inc. (AKU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.18% for AKU stock, with a simple moving average of -82.55% for the last 200 days.

AKU Trading at -58.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -54.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKU fell by -7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2645. In addition, Akumin Inc. saw -76.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKU

Equity return is now at value 693.60, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akumin Inc. (AKU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.