Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) has increased by 9.57 when compared to last closing price of 3.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGRX is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AGRX is $12.00, which is $246.68 above the current price. The public float for AGRX is 2.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGRX on July 06, 2023 was 110.76K shares.

AGRX’s Market Performance

AGRX stock saw a decrease of 32.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -69.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.36% for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.57% for AGRX’s stock, with a -67.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AGRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

AGRX Trading at -23.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.96%, as shares sank -10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRX rose by +32.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Agile Therapeutics Inc. saw -70.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGRX starting from ALTOMARI ALFRED, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Aug 26. After this action, ALTOMARI ALFRED now owns 64,343 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc., valued at $22,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-380.69 for the present operating margin

+37.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stands at -233.48. Equity return is now at value -132.20, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.