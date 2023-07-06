AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) has decreased by -1.57 when compared to last closing price of 0.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.41% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is $453.75, The public float for UAVS is 79.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UAVS on July 06, 2023 was 853.89K shares.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS stock saw a decrease of -2.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -40.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -54.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.68% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.87% for UAVS stock, with a simple moving average of -46.35% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -32.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -34.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2601. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw -35.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Aug 15. After this action, Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. now owns 408,750 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $56,250 using the latest closing price.

Mooney Barrett, the Chairman and CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Mooney Barrett is holding 100,000 shares at $26,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.30 for the present operating margin

+23.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -305.08. Equity return is now at value -85.90, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.