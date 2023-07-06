Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is $45.00, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 25.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEHR on July 06, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has plunge by -11.03relation to previous closing price of 44.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

AEHR’s Market Performance

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has experienced a -0.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.84% drop in the past month, and a 20.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.62% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.26% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of 40.58% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 15.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.03. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 95.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from ROSATI MARIO M, who sale 1,201 shares at the price of $41.14 back on Jun 08. After this action, ROSATI MARIO M now owns 0 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $49,409 using the latest closing price.

ROSATI MARIO M, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 541 shares at $40.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that ROSATI MARIO M is holding 0 shares at $21,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 22.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.69. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.