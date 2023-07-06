ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 16.64. However, the company has seen a -1.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACVA is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is $19.67, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for ACVA is 124.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% of that float. On July 06, 2023, ACVA’s average trading volume was 1.45M shares.

ACVA’s Market Performance

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has seen a -1.85% decrease in the past week, with a -5.66% drop in the past month, and a 29.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for ACVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.13% for ACVA stock, with a simple moving average of 45.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

ACVA Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.51. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw 100.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Chamoun George, who sale 105,970 shares at the price of $17.75 back on Jun 22. After this action, Chamoun George now owns 646,607 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $1,880,968 using the latest closing price.

Chamoun George, the Chief Executive Officer of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 101,041 shares at $17.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Chamoun George is holding 646,607 shares at $1,801,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.20. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.