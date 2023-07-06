Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ACST is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACST is $2.00, which is $1.38 above than the current price. The public float for ACST is 35.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of ACST on July 06, 2023 was 63.80K shares.

ACST’s Market Performance

The stock of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has seen a 17.00% increase in the past week, with a 15.41% rise in the past month, and a 34.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.22% for ACST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.81% for ACST’s stock, with a 15.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACST Trading at 22.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares surge +14.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACST rose by +17.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5394. In addition, Acasti Pharma Inc. saw 23.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACST

Equity return is now at value -46.00, with -38.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.