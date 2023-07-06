3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) by analysts is $9.20, which is -$0.09 below the current market price. The public float for DDD is 127.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.02% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of DDD was 1.23M shares.

DDD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) has decreased by -4.24 when compared to last closing price of 9.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DDD’s Market Performance

DDD’s stock has fallen by -5.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.26% and a quarterly drop of -10.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for 3D Systems Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.62% for DDD’s stock, with a 1.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

DDD Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.66. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw 28.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from Puthenveetil Reji, who sale 18,434 shares at the price of $8.00 back on May 31. After this action, Puthenveetil Reji now owns 206,982 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $147,450 using the latest closing price.

Clinton Malissia, the Director of 3D Systems Corporation, sale 8,685 shares at $8.58 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Clinton Malissia is holding 62,785 shares at $74,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.58 for the present operating margin

+36.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corporation stands at -22.92. The total capital return value is set at -8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.57. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.02. Total debt to assets is 34.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.