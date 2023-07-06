23andMe Holding Co. (ME) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ME is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ME is $4.50, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for ME is 438.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.07% of that float. The average trading volume for ME on July 06, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

ME) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) has dropped by -3.59 compared to previous close of 1.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ME’s Market Performance

23andMe Holding Co. (ME) has seen a -5.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.60% decline in the past month and a -27.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for ME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.83% for ME’s stock, with a -34.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

ME Trading at -16.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -22.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME fell by -6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7628. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co. saw -25.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from HIBBS KATHY L, who sale 40,894 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Jun 29. After this action, HIBBS KATHY L now owns 257,140 shares of 23andMe Holding Co., valued at $70,432 using the latest closing price.

HIBBS KATHY L, the Chief Administrative Officer of 23andMe Holding Co., sale 26,259 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that HIBBS KATHY L is holding 235,829 shares at $85,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 23andMe Holding Co. stands at -104.06. Equity return is now at value -39.70, with -30.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.