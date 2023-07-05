Home  »  Business   »  XP Inc. (XP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst R...

XP Inc. (XP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XP is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XP is $100.75, which is -$1.99 below the current price. The public float for XP is 420.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XP on July 05, 2023 was 6.65M shares.

The stock price of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has surged by 1.15 when compared to previous closing price of 23.46, but the company has seen a 3.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XP’s Market Performance

XP’s stock has risen by 3.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.54% and a quarterly rise of 99.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for XP Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.14% for XP’s stock, with a 44.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XP Trading at 31.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +24.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.98. In addition, XP Inc. saw 54.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +28.55 for the present operating margin
  • +70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +26.14. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XP Inc. (XP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

