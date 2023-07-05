Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Stock Sees a1.30 Increase

In the past week, XEL stock has gone up by 0.19%, with a monthly decline of -0.90% and a quarterly plunge of -6.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Xcel Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.09% for XEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is 19.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XEL is 0.42.

The public float for XEL is 546.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On July 05, 2023, XEL’s average trading volume was 3.15M shares.

XEL) stock’s latest price update

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 62.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

XEL Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEL rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.03. In addition, Xcel Energy Inc. saw -10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEL starting from Carter Brett C, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $70.53 back on May 01. After this action, Carter Brett C now owns 8,146 shares of Xcel Energy Inc., valued at $2,115,921 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Timothy John, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of Xcel Energy Inc., sale 15,625 shares at $69.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that O’Connor Timothy John is holding 6,498 shares at $1,087,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEL

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.