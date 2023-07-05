What Recent Market Trends Mean for Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) Stock

In the past week, MOBQ stock has gone down by -24.16%, with a monthly decline of -31.29% and a quarterly plunge of -29.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 59.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.32% for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.39% for MOBQ stock, with a simple moving average of -80.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOBQ is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is $5.30, The public float for MOBQ is 19.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% of that float. On July 05, 2023, MOBQ’s average trading volume was 9.43M shares.

MOBQ) stock’s latest price update

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.11 in relation to its previous close of 0.12. However, the company has experienced a -24.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOBQ Trading at -30.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 59.09%, as shares sank -25.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ fell by -25.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1635. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -78.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.18 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at -193.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.