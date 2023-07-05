Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.77 compared to its previous closing price of 36.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Bank Stocks Fall After Report Yellen Said More Mergers May Be Needed

Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) Right Now?

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WAL is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WAL is $55.34, which is $16.98 above the current price. The public float for WAL is 105.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAL on July 05, 2023 was 7.18M shares.

WAL’s Market Performance

The stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has seen a 4.66% increase in the past week, with a 9.43% rise in the past month, and a 5.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for WAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.92% for WAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $41 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

WAL Trading at 6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.81. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorporation saw -37.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, who purchase 2,475 shares at the price of $25.79 back on Mar 13. After this action, JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD now owns 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation, valued at $63,830 using the latest closing price.

Bruckner Tim R, the CBO for Regional Banking of Western Alliance Bancorporation, sale 1,750 shares at $73.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bruckner Tim R is holding 20,244 shares at $128,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorporation stands at +34.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), the company’s capital structure generated 137.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 10.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.