Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBIG is 12.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.51% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of BBIG was 338.78K shares.

BBIG) stock’s latest price update

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG)’s stock price has soared by 9.02 in relation to previous closing price of 1.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BBIG’s Market Performance

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has seen a 5.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -40.09% decline in the past month and a -79.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.55% for BBIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.51% for BBIG’s stock, with a -87.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBIG Trading at -48.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares sank -42.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIG rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7360. In addition, Vinco Ventures Inc. saw -85.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIG starting from McFillin Phillip Anthony, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Aug 19. After this action, McFillin Phillip Anthony now owns 204,756 shares of Vinco Ventures Inc., valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

McFillin Phillip Anthony, the Director of Vinco Ventures Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that McFillin Phillip Anthony is holding 254,756 shares at $107,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-780.97 for the present operating margin

-12.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vinco Ventures Inc. stands at -7231.48. The total capital return value is set at -75.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,050.90. Equity return is now at value -251.60, with -67.70 for asset returns.

Based on Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG), the company’s capital structure generated 41.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.37. Total debt to assets is 11.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.