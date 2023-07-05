Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VTYX is -0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is $57.58, which is $16.91 above the current market price. The public float for VTYX is 54.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.51% of that float. On July 05, 2023, VTYX’s average trading volume was 807.01K shares.

VTYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) has increased by 23.99 when compared to last closing price of 32.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 28.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VTYX’s Market Performance

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has experienced a 28.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.69% rise in the past month, and a 21.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for VTYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.29% for VTYX stock, with a simple moving average of 18.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $63 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

VTYX Trading at 15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +18.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX rose by +27.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.57. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. saw 24.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from Sandborn William J., who sale 10,790 shares at the price of $32.70 back on Jun 23. After this action, Sandborn William J. now owns 48,389 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., valued at $352,844 using the latest closing price.

Sandborn William J., the of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., sale 3,487 shares at $34.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Sandborn William J. is holding 31,175 shares at $119,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.