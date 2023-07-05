Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.65.

The public float for VLO is 359.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. On July 05, 2023, the average trading volume of VLO was 4.47M shares.

VLO) stock’s latest price update

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.03 in comparison to its previous close of 117.30, however, the company has experienced a 3.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Biden’s Move on Gas Prices May Hurt These Stocks

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO’s stock has risen by 3.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.70% and a quarterly drop of -16.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Valero Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.06% for VLO’s stock, with a -5.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $135 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

VLO Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.09. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw -7.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Simmons Gary K., who sale 1,750 shares at the price of $135.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, Simmons Gary K. now owns 165,299 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $236,521 using the latest closing price.

Gorder Joseph W, the COB & CEO of Valero Energy Corporation, sale 37,567 shares at $127.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Gorder Joseph W is holding 569,786 shares at $4,770,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Equity return is now at value 59.70, with 22.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.