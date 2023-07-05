Understanding the 20.61% Volatility Levels of Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has gone down by -28.75% for the week, with a -39.38% drop in the past month and a -80.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.61% for RIDE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -36.06% for RIDE stock, with a simple moving average of -87.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) is above average at 0.69x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RIDE is $15.00, which is $13.03 above than the current price. The public float for RIDE is 11.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.67% of that float. The average trading volume of RIDE on July 05, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

RIDE) stock’s latest price update

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE)’s stock price has decreased by -7.51 compared to its previous closing price of 2.13. However, the company has seen a -28.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/27/23 that EV Startup Lordstown Files for Bankruptcy

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $1 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2022.

RIDE Trading at -55.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.14%, as shares sank -38.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE fell by -28.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.0192. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw -88.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from Burns Stephen S., who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Jan 06. After this action, Burns Stephen S. now owns 21,683,745 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $4,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Burns Stephen S., the 10% Owner of Lordstown Motors Corp., sale 1,169,000 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Burns Stephen S. is holding 26,683,745 shares at $2,080,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142224.23 for the present operating margin

-15375.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lordstown Motors Corp. stands at -145569.07. Equity return is now at value -98.30, with -79.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.