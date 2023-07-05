Understanding the 2.26% Volatility Levels of Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has gone up by 2.01% for the week, with a 13.63% rise in the past month and a 21.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.26% for DBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.27% for DBX stock, with a simple moving average of 18.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is above average at 14.34x. The 36-month beta value for DBX is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DBX is $27.18, which is $0.54 above than the current price. The public float for DBX is 266.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. The average trading volume of DBX on July 05, 2023 was 4.50M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 26.67. However, the company has seen a 2.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/23 that Dropbox to Lay Off 16% of Workforce

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

DBX Trading at 14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +12.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.42. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw 17.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 2,585 shares at the price of $26.03 back on Jun 26. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 628,868 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $67,276 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Lisa M, the Director of Dropbox Inc., sale 6,148 shares at $25.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Campbell Lisa M is holding 27,542 shares at $158,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value -120.00, with 18.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.