Understanding the 1.67% Volatility Levels of The Wendy’s Company’s (WEN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has gone down by -0.16% for the week, with a -5.96% drop in the past month and a -3.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.67% for WEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.73% for WEN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is above average at 26.08x. The 36-month beta value for WEN is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WEN is $25.39, which is $3.96 above than the current price. The public float for WEN is 194.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. The average trading volume of WEN on July 05, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

WEN) stock’s latest price update

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 21.80. However, the company has seen a -0.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Wendy’s, Google Train Next-Generation Order Taker: an AI Chatbot

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WEN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

WEN Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.95. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw -5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from MAY PETER W, who sale 443,725 shares at the price of $22.76 back on Jun 02. After this action, MAY PETER W now owns 20,732,628 shares of The Wendy’s Company, valued at $10,099,447 using the latest closing price.

Peltz Matthew H., the Director of The Wendy’s Company, sale 443,725 shares at $22.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Peltz Matthew H. is holding 20,732,628 shares at $10,099,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Wendy’s Company stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 41.20, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Wendy’s Company (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 919.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.19. Total debt to assets is 71.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 898.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In summary, The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.